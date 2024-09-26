Mountaintop Studios makes "difficult decision" to lay off 13

Mountaintop Studios has "made the difficult decision" to lay off 13 developers.

The Spectre Divide studio said it had to make the cuts to "make sure we're set up to support Spectre and its community for the long term."

The free-to-play Spectre Divide released just a few weeks ago on September 3. It's currently sitting on a "mixed" user score on Steam.

In a statement to Polygon, CEO and co-founder, Nate Mitchell, said: "To make sure we're set up to support Spectre and its community for the long term, we made the difficult decision to reduce 13 full-time roles at the studio.

"We can't thank these team members enough for their hard work and dedication to Spectre these past years."

Around 12,700 people have lost across the games industry in 2024, not including sweeping cuts to games media, including Gamurs and Game Informer.