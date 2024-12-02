Motorsport Games sunsets NASCAR games following IP license transfer

Following the transfer of its license to iRacing, Motorsport Games has confirmed it is pulling all sales of its NASCAR games at the end of the year.

This means all NASCAR games and their associated DLC will not be available to buy after December 31, 2024.

In a statement posted to X/Twitter, Motorsport confirmed the change, but said the games will remain playable for those who already own them.

"To the NASCAR game community! From 31st December, 2024, all NASCAR game titles and their DLC content will no longer be available for purchase on all digital storefronts but will remain available to play after this time," Motorsport Games said (thanks, TSA).

"We sincerely thank our community for the enthusiasm and support you've shown for these games over the years and hope you have enjoyed racing with us," the developer wrote.

It was announced that iRacing acquired the NASCAR simulation-style console racing games license back in October 2023.

704 Games, a subsidiary of Motorsport Games, will continue development. A new NASCAR console title is projected to be released in 2025.