Mortal Kombat developer NetherRealm lays off mobile team

Mortal Kombat developer NetherRealm has laid off its mobile team.

According to LinkedIn posts from former NetherRealm developers, at least 50 members of staff have been impacted by the cuts.

"Unfortunately, yesterday Netherrealm’s mobile team was shut down," explained quality assurance analyst, Tony Lazzara.

"A ton of very talented people were put out of work. We had live services on multiple titles such as Mortal Kombat Mobile, Injustice 2, and Mortal Kombat Onslaught. I was also affected. Every single person I've worked with on that team is an amazing collaborator, passionate, and very creative."

Animator Elizabeth Ramirez – who'd been with NetherRealm for a decade – added: "It hurts me to announce I've been laid off from NetherRealm Studios after about 10 years of working there.

"Thank you for the team members that took the time to help me grow as an animator over the years. A new demo reel and resume will be on its way. For now this is a lot to process mentally and I need some time to clear my head."

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to Warner Bros. for comment.

This is the latest in a line of mass cuts and layoffs across the industry. Just yesterday, we reported that Microsoft was laying off its equality, diversity, and inclusion team, and last week, we learned that jobs were also at risk as Splash Damage.