More layoffs at Payload Studios

TerraTech developer Payload Studios has gone through another round of redundancies.

Sources told GamesIndustry.biz that eight people were laid off, three months after 25% of the studio was cut. Affected staff reportedly were given one month's notice, and no redundancy pay.

Payload co-founder and CEO Russell Clarke confirmed layoffs did occur, but wouldn't confirm further details.

"It's true that last week we announced another redundancy round," he told GamesIndustry.biz. "This has come out of the blue after a project that we were relying on did not materialise, and placed us in a very difficult position. The details, including the handling of the notice period and redundancy payments as well as the number of people who will ultimately lose their jobs, are still to be determined – but we had to notify staff last week, to give as much warning as possible to all those who might be affected.

"The situation is very much in flux, so we aren't able to confirm any specifics – but we aim to give answers to our staff later this week, as soon as we have them. We are a small studio fighting to survive in very challenging times, but as always, our people are our highest priority."

A source close to the matter further said that one of Payload co-founders was allegedly impacted by the layoffs, though it's unclear which one.

"I’m afraid so, yes," Clarke confirmed, though he didn't say which founder was affected. "We are still figuring out the details, but the team that goes forward will need to be very lean."

Payload laid off 25% of its workforce in August, citing the "struggles of affecting the wider industry" as the reason behind the decision.

The London-based studio was created in 2013 by Clarke and operations director Vincent Scheurer.