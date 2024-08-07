MixRift raises $1.6m for mixed reality games

MixRift has raised $1.6 million in a pre-seed funding round.

Outsized Ventures and Underline Ventures co-led the round, with additional contributions from SOSV and angel investors. The startup intends on using the funding to further develop and publish mixed reality titles.

MixRift was co-founded by CEO Bobby Voicu (previously CEO of social games studio MavenHut), CPO David Pripas (formerly creative director at Augmented Studios) and CTO Andrei Vaduva (previously lead engineer at Green Horse Games). All three of them worked together at MavenHut Games in the past.

MixRift has already released two titles: Fractured, on Meta Quest and Apple Vision Pro, and Hell Horde on Meta Quest only. It has more titles in development due to release this year.

Voicu commented: "We're at the very beginning of what mixed reality could do for gamers. We know there is a huge untapped market, and our founding team knows what it takes to create the games that hook those players in. This puts us in a unique position to capitalise on the opportunity.

He continued: "We are committed to rapidly prototyping games, getting them into the market, and gathering real user feedback as quickly as possible. We use those insights to improve titles that connect with audiences and replace those that don't. This investment gives us the support we need to take that approach and demonstrates experienced, knowledgeable backers' buy-in to our philosophy."