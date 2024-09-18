Midwinter reportedly shut down following Project T cancellation

Behaviour Interactive has announced the cancellation of Dead by Daylight spinoff Project T, with its developer Midwinter Entertainment allegedly also being shut down as a result.

News of Project T's cancellation came through Behaviour yesterday, with a social media post explaining that following a "thorough internal risk assessment" and a "deep analysis" following a playtest, the outcome was "unsatisfactory overall results." As a result, the project is being cancelled, the team said.

Following this announcement and as reported by Game Developer, several Midwinter employees have shared on social media that they've been laid off due to the studio closure.

An animation and art lead shared on Linkedin that their time at the studio had come to "an abrupt end due to the studio closure." Similarly, a senior sound designer said on the platform that the studio "shut down." A lead game designer also shared that the "studio abruptly closed today."

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to Behaviour for confirmation.

Midwinter was acquired by Behaviour in May 2022, from cloud tech firm Improbable.