Midnight Society shuts down

Deadrop developer Midnight Society has closed down.

The studio announced the decision on January 30 in a post on social media, making 55 employees redundant in the process.

"We are actively seeking other game studios that would be interested in offering employment opportunities to our talented team members," it wrote.

"We express our sincere gratitude to each and every one of our community members and [are] deeply sorry we were unable to reach our ultimate goal."

Level designer Brad Boice shared on LinkedIn that the team [was] given a two-day notice before the news was announced.

"The team at Midnight Society got our two-day notice that the studio is out of funding and everybody needs to pack up and go home," Boice wrote. "Everyone I worked with at Midnight Society was absolutely amazing at what they do and [are] now jobless. I thought we had much, much more runway with funding."

Last September, Midnight Society was affected by a round of layoffs due to of "multiple unexpected challenges in recent months."

In June, the developer announced it would be parting ways with co-founder and streamer Guy "Dr Disrespect" Beahm following allegations related to his 2020 Twitch ban relating to messaging a minor in 2017.

"In order to maintain our principles and standards as a studio and individuals, we needed to act," the studio said. "For this reason, we are immediately terminating our relationship with Guy Beahm."