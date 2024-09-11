Midnight Society affected by layoffs

Game studio Midnight Society has laid off a "significant" number of employees.

As reported by PC Gamer, the developer attributed the redundancies to "multiple unexpected challenges in recent months."

It clarified development will continue on its upcoming title Deadrop, set to launch in 2025.

"To adapt to these changes and secure the future of Midnight Society, Deadrop, and our commitment to providing innovative gaming experiences, we've made the tough decision to streamline our operations, which includes a significant workforce reduction," the studio said.

"We wouldn't be here without the contributions of those who are affected and we thank them for all their incredible work, support them, and wish them the best. These measures, while difficult, are designed to strengthen our foundation and renew focus on our core mission."

In June, Midnight Society announced it would be parting ways with co-founder and streamer Guy "Dr Disrespect" Beam after becoming aware of allegations related to Beahm's Twitch ban in 2020.

Beahm later addressed the accusations, and confirmed the reason for the ban was after he messaged a minor in 2017.

"We assumed his innocence and began speaking with parties involved," the studio said. "In order to maintain our principles and standards as a studio and individuals, we needed to act. For this reason, we are immediately terminating our relationship with Guy Beahm."