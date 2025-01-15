Microsoft to lay off unknown number of staff

Microsoft has announced another round of layoffs, affecting staff in its gaming, security, and sales divisions.

As reported by Business Insider, a spokesperson for the firm said these cuts would affect a small number of employees but did not specify how many would be made redundant.

They also specified that these layoffs were unrelated to the cuts announced last week that focused on underperforming workers.

"At Microsoft we focus on high-performance talent," the spokesperson said (via CNBC). "We are always working on helping people learn and grow. When people are not performing, we take appropriate action."

Last year, Microsoft cut 1,900 employees from its game division, followed by another round in September 2024 affecting 650 workers.