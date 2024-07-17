Microsoft reportedly shuts down one of its DEI teams

Microsoft has reportedly shut down one of its diversity, equity, and inclusion teams.

As reported by IGN, an internal email sent by a former lead of the team said staff were cut on July 1 due to "changing business needs."

The number of employees impacted by this decision is unknown.

The leader allegedly accused executive leadership of being "investigated and [having] evidenced discrimination, harassment, and toxicity" in the email.

In response to the report, a Microsoft spokesperson said: "Our D&I commitments remain unchanged. Our focus on diversity and inclusion is unwavering and we are holding firm on our expectations, prioritising accountability, and continuing our focus on this work."

Microsoft has been making widespread layoffs this year, including 1,900 people from its games division in January.

Diversity and inclusion remains an ongoing discussion among game developers. Published earlier this year, the IGDA 2023 Developer Satisfaction survey saw 85% of respondents say that diversity is essential in the industry, workplace, and in-game content.