Microsoft reportedly apologises to Jyamma Games following issues with Enotria Xbox certification

Microsoft has reportedly apologised to Jyamma Games following claims the firm ignored the developer during the Xbox certification process of Enotria: The Last Song.

In a Discord message seen by GamesIndustry.biz, Jyamma CEO Jacky Greco said Microsoft had contacted them after the developer announced on Monday that it would be delaying its Xbox launch indefinitely.

Greco expanded on this decision on Discord, claiming that despite having a version for the console ready, Microsoft had been ignoring its queries about the certification process for two months.

"I spent a lot of money for porting and they decided to ignore us," Greco wrote. "Obviously they don't care about Enotria and they don't care about [the players]."

As Eurogamer reported, Jyamma Games had said in March that it wouldn't be launching Enotria on Xbox at the same time as other consoles as it wanted to produce "a superior experience for PC and PS5 players."

This decision was later changed when the game's August release date was delayed to September.

Jyamma Games isn't the only studio that has faced problems with an Xbox release in recent years. Funcom CPO Scott Junior recently told VG247 that the developer had issues porting Dune Awakening to Xbox Series S due to optimisation issues.

Larian Studios also experienced "technical issues" when developing its Xbox port of Baldur's Gate 3 last year, which ultimately delayed its release on the console.