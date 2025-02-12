Microsoft Gaming VP Kayleen Walters appointed head of Mojang

Microsoft Gaming VP Kayleen Walters has been appointed head of Mojang Studios.

Walters - who will assume the position on top of her role as vice president and head of franchise development Microsoft Gaming - will being work immediately as current Mojang boss, Åsa Bredin, steps down to "focus on personal goals outside of work."

As reported by Variety, Federico San Martin will absorb Walters' day-to-day management of franchise development.

Walters will lead Mojang Studios alongside its global leadership team, where Amy Stillion will also be "taking on an expanded role" as chief of staff, supporting both games and content studios' operations as well as Mojang Studios.

“Change is never easy, but I have full confidence in this team and its ability to deliver incredible experiences for our players and community,” Microsoft game content and studios chief operating officer, Helen Chiang, said in an internal memo seen by Variety.

"With strong leadership in place and a clear vision for the future, we are well-positioned to tackle the challenges we face in the marketplace with speed and momentum."

Chiang thanked Bredin for her "positive impact and contributions" since her appointment in 2021, adding: "I fully support her decision and wish her all the best as she embarks on this next chapter."

