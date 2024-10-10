Microids launches new third-party publishing division with Kwalee collaboration

Microids has launched a new third-party publishing division, strengthening its international partnerships with a new collaboration with Kwalee for Fallen Tree Games Limited's new game, The Precinct.

Microids says this third-party division "consists of seven people, all of whom are already part of our internal staff, specialising in editorial, sourcing, and publishing" and sits apart from the indie branch the company launched in 2017.

The company says this builds on "successful collaborations for numerous physical editions with industry giants such as Kepler Interactive for Sifu, Bilibili for F.I.S.T. Forged In Shadow Torch, Forever Entertainment for House of the Dead and Front Mission 1st, and Oddworld Inhabitants for Oddworld Soulstorm."

"We are delighted to announce the creation of our Third-Party Publishing division, which will allow us to extend our expertise to new partners while strengthening relationships with our long-standing collaborators," said Microids CEO Stéphane Longeard.

"These strategic partnerships demonstrate our ability to work with major industry players, bringing exceptional diversity and quality in gaming experiences to our audience. We are especially excited to bring the retail versions of The Precinct to a global audience and to continue enriching our catalog with iconic titles."

“We are thrilled to partner with Microids to bring The Precinct to a wider audience," added Ben Forrester, VP of publishing, PC & console at Kwalee.

"Their expertise in physical distribution aligns perfectly with our vision for the game."