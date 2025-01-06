Meta's Quest Pro headset now no longer available

Meta's Quest Pro headset is no longer available.

First noted by RoadtoVR, the Quest Pro web page clearly states that "Meta Quest Pro is no longer available," and instead invites consumers to "shop Meta Quest 3 for the ultimate mixed reality experience and premium comfort."

The headset - at that time aimed at super users and VR professionals - released in October 2022 and initially sold for $1,500. It came with 256 GB storage and the Pro's optical lenses were 40% lighter with higher-resolution screens than the Meta Quest 2.

It also boasted facial and eye tracking capabilities, which the company believed would help improve social presence in apps by having avatars reflect users' expressions.

The headset failed to gain traction, however, leading to an announcement in September from Meta that informed players it was phasing out Quest 2, Quest Pro, and the 128GB version of its Quest 3.

Meta Quest 3S launched in October, the same month Meta published its third-quarter earnings, recording a loss of $4.4 billion in its AR/VR Reality Labs division. This is the third reported loss of the year in this segment, with Reality Labs reporting a loss of $3.8 billion during its first quarter, and $4.5 billion in the second.