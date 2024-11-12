Metalstorm developer Starform raises $6 million

Metalstorm developer Starform has raised $6 million in a funding round led by Bitkraft Ventures, with additional contribution from Dune Ventures.

The funds are due to go towards further development of the company's 5v5 air-combat arena shooter, as well as the expansion of its Seattle-based team.

Starform recently hired a number of senior roles, including new COO Stefan Ramirez (former King studios operations manager), Chris Hager as director of production (previously at Riot), Jeremy Friesen as principal engineer (formerly at The Pokémon Company), and Jesse Roberts to lead social media marketing (former senior manager of digital marketing and community at Evil Geniuses).

Metalstorm released on Epic Games Store and mobile in November 2023, with the announcement saying the title has reached three million players since launch.

Malte Barth, founding partner at Bitkfraft, commented: "Starform's vision for accessible, cross-platform multiplayer competitive gaming is compelling."

He added: "Metalstorm exemplifies how deeply engaging team-based play and innovative game design can create meaningful and long-term connections among players. Starform demonstrates a scalable business model, and we're excited to support their journey in bringing this experience to a global audience."

Starform was founded in 2019 by former King and Z2 devs, and has raised $13 million to date, including $5 million in 2021.