Metacore shuts down development on Everdale and returns it to creator Supercell

Mobile firm Metacore is ending development of free-to-play village building sim Everdale and returning it to its creator, Supercell.

In a blog post, CEO Mike Tammenkoski said it had been a "difficult decision to discontinue Everdale," but the team was "unable to find a path to improve its market fit and make it a sustainable business."

Consequently, it has now returned the IP back to its original developer.

"The team was on a mission to dismantle Everdale: We talked to the players and tried to find ways for the game to have a stronger market fit and become a sustainable business," Tammenkoski wrote.

"Unfortunately, we have not been able to find a way to improve the game’s market fit to keep serving Everdale’s audience long-term.

"After much consideration, we have made the difficult choice to discontinue our work on Everdale and return its IP to Supercell. This has been a hard decision for us, especially knowing what a keen player community there was behind Everdale," Tammenkoski concluded, adding that whilst working on the game had offered "a lot of learnings and insight," the process "didn't offer us the result we initially hoped for."

Metacore acquired Supercell's Everdale title at the end of last year after the Finnish studio ended development for the multiplayer mobile title in October 2022.