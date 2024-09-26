Meta has confirmed its new Meta Quest 3S will launch on October 15.

The new hardware will retail for $300 for the 128GB version, or $400 for 512GB. It's said to boast the same performance capabilities as its predecessors, but also an improved battery life.

Quest-exclusive Batman: Arkham Shadow is included in the base purchase price.

“Meta Quest 3S features the same mixed reality experience as Quest 3, with 4.5 times the resolution and colour compared to Quest 2,” Meta said in a statement.

“Visuals are crisper, load times are faster and performance is smoother thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset.”

The company also revealed it was now phasing out Quest 2, Quest Pro, and the 128GB version of its Quest 3.

The Quest 3 has also dropped in price by $150 to $500.

Earlier this year, Meta announced changes to its virtual reality business to make it a more open ecosystem for developers and users.

This included making the operating system behind the Meta Quest headsets, Meta Horizon OS, available to other companies to create third-party hardware.