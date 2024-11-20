Merlin Entertainments to invest over $110m in Minecraft-themed attractions

Microsoft has entered a deal with UK-based theme park operator Merlin Entertainments to open Minecraft-themed attractions, hotel rooms, and stores in the UK and US.

As reported by The Guardian, Merlin will invest more than $110 million in the first two attractions, which are expected to open in the UK and US in 2026 and 2027.

These attractions will either be in existing theme parks or city centres. Once opened, Microsoft and Merlin plan to expand the partnership globally.

"We are everywhere digitally, Merlin is everywhere physically," said Microsoft's vice president of franchise development Kayleen Walters. "It's about how do we expand Minecraft beyond the game.

"Mojang and Microsoft are experts on Minecraft and the brand, Merli are the experts on location-based experiences; it's a shared vision."

Merlin Entertainments chief executive Scott O'Neil added: "When we look for partners we look for the right people, scale and community [...] We have partnered with the number one toy brand, Lego, the number one toddler brand, Peppa Pig, and now in Minecraft the biggest video game.

"Bringing Minecraft to life is going to be one of the greatest joys; this is just the beginning. Our aspirations are very big."

Minecraft is not the first game franchise to have attractions in existing theme parks. Nintendo partnered with Universal in 2015, opening Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan in 2021.

In 2016, Universal announced that Nintendo-themed areas would be coming to US-based parks. Super Nintendo World opened at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023 , with another iteration to open within the new Epic Universal theme park in Orlando next year.