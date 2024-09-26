Merge Games closing down after 15 years

Merge Games is closing its doors, just a few weeks after going through a round of layoffs and the closure of its office.

The indie publisher, which released popular games like Dead Cells, Darkest Dungeon, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, made the announcement via a statement on social media.

The company grew from a startup in an attic 15 years ago to a 22-person team and published hundreds of indie games, the company wrote.

"We couldn't have done it without people passionate about indie games, from all of our developers all the way to… the players," the statement continued. "If you see someone from Merge, just know that they're an incredible person that worked their hardest."

Earlier this month, GamesIndustry.biz reported that an unknown number of employees had been laid off and the Merge Games office in Chelford had been closed.

In a statement at the time, Christina Seelye – CEO of Merge parent Maximum Entertainment – said this was part of the company's consolidation strategy which began in February.

Merge Games' remaining portfolio is being integrated into Maximum Entertainment. We have reached out to Maximum for further comment and clarification.