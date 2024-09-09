Merge Games closes Chelford office and announces layoffs

Merge Games has announced the closure of its office in Chelford, with an unknown number of employees being affected by layoffs.

In a statement to GamesIndustry.biz, Maximum Entertainment CEO Christina Seelye said this was part of its consolidation strategy which began earlier this year.

This involves the integration of Merge Games' remaining portfolio into Maximum Entertainment.

"Within the context of previously announced reductions, we made the difficult but necessary decision to take further cost-cutting measures, and these unfortunately include staff redundancies," Seelye said.

"As a recently integrated company with a full and competitive roadmap ahead of us, we must finish the year and enter 2025 stronger and leaner to continue our best work."

In February 2023, Zordix relaunched its games division as Maximum Entertainment. This involved the unification of publishers Maximum Games, Modus Games, Just For Games, and Merge Games, as well as developer Modus Studios, under the parent brand.