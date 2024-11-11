Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Half-Life actor Tony Todd dies aged 69

Prolific actor Tony Todd has died aged 69.

Todd - whose most recent work, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, isn't even out yet - was one of the industry's most distinctive voices, known best for Marvel Spider-Man 2's Venom and Half-Life's Vortigaunts.

He also voiced Bloober Team's Layer of Fears 2's narrator, as well as Dota 2's Dragon Knight, Night Stalker, and Viper, Black Ops 2's Admiral Tommy Briggs, and Doctor Rogers in Back 4 Blood.

In tribute, Insomniac Games said it was "heartbroken by the passing of [its] friend, Tony Todd", adding, "he brought so much joy to our studio during the production of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and to many fans around the world with his inimitable voice and presence."

Bloober Team posted on Twitter/X that it "mourn[s] the loss of Tony Todd, the voice that drew us into the shadows of Layers of Fear 2."

"Rest now, Tony - you are forever entwined with the darkness we braved to face," the horror studio added.

MachineGames said: "We had the great privilege of working with Tony Todd and will miss him dearly. Sending our condolences to his family, friends, and many fans around the world."

"The tragic news of Tony Todd’s passing has struck all of us at MachineGames with sadness," said MachineGames' creative director, Axel Torvenius. "Although we only had the privilege of working with Tony for a short while, the relationship we built with him felt like meeting an old friend we didn’t know we had.

"Tony’s kindness, warmth, professionalism, and the vast experience of his career inspired us, and filled us with respect and love for him. It was truly awe-inspiring getting the opportunity to know and work with him.

"We at MachineGames would like to send our deepest condolences and love to Tony Todd’s closest family and friends. Every heart at MachineGames will cherish having known him."