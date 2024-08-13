Marvelous USA and Xseed Games to operate as separate publishing labels

Japanese game company Marvelous has announced structural changes within its subsidiaries Marvelous USA and Xseed Games.

Xseed will continue to publish third-party titles including upcoming games The Big Catch and Moonlight Peaks, while Marvelous USA will focus on publishing Marvelous games such as Story of Seasons and the Rune Factor series.

Marvelous USA will also provide its parent company with business, operational, and marketing support to its arcade business unit which is expanding to the West with Naruto Emblem Battle.

"Marvelous is taking a more holistic view as it grows its Western footprint, presenting owned IPs through a singular global brand," the firm said. "The changes strengthen the organisation as it moves forward with a larger, more ambitious scope of development and budgets."

"The distinction further allows Xseed Games to pursue titles with more freedom as it continues the legacy of discovering and publishing third-party gems from around the world, now with a more focused approach."