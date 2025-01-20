Marvel Snap and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang unavailable in US following TikTok ban

Marvel Snap and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang were made "temporarily" unavailable in the United States following the TikTok ban over the weekend.

Marvel Snap's developer Second Dinner said on social media it and its publisher Nuverse, a subsidiary of TikTok owner ByteDance, were "surprise[d]" to discover that Marvel Snap was affected by the ban.

"Unfortunately, Marvel Snap is temporarily unavailable in US app stores and is unavailable to play in the US," the developer said. "Marvel Snap isn't going anywhere. We're actively working on getting the game up as soon as possible."

Second Dinner has since updated players saying it "hope[s] to have Marvel Snap back online within 24 hours" while "global players should be able to continue to play with no issues."

The California-based studio also assured users that it is "committed to ensuring that all players are compensated" for missing out on "time-based content, rewards, and missions."

As for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, which is developed by ByteDance subsidiary Moonton, users have reported that the app is also "not currently available" in the US according to Pocket Gamer.

TikTok was shut down in the US on Saturday (January 18) following a decision by the US Supreme Court to ban the app due to security concerns.

Service was later restored after TikTok claimed it received "the necessary clarity and assurance" from president elect Donald Trump that its service providers "will face no penalties" for reinstating the app.