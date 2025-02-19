Marvel Rivals US support studio hit with layoffs

NetEase Games has confirmed layoffs have occurred within a US support studio for Marvel Rivals.

In a statement provided to PC Gamer, the firm said a "reduction of a design team based in Seattle" for "organisational reasons."

"We recently made the difficult decision to adjust Marvel Rivals' development team structure for organisational reasons and to optimise development efficiency for the game," it said.

"We appreciate the hard work and dedication of those affected and will be treating them confidentially and respectfully for their individual contributions."

The company did not specify how many employees were laid off, but confirmed there are no longer any Seattle-based developers working on the game.

NetEase clarified that Marvel Rivals' core development team in China "remains fully committed to delivering an exceptional experience" and will continue to "invest more, not less, into the evolution and growth of its game."

Level designer Garry McGee was caught up in the layoffs, providing insight into what the Seattle-based team contributed to the game on LinkedIn.

"My team recently helped develop and launch Marvel Rivals, which turned out to be a bigger hit than any of us expected," he wrote. "Unfortunately, my team was also laid off. Strange times all across the industry indeed."

He added: "Working on the Marvel Rivals team was a fantastic experience where my team allowed me to support them in abilities beyond my direct role."

Following its launch last December, Marvel Rivals experienced a successful opening weekend topping 10 million players in 72 hours.