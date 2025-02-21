Marvel Rivals maintains top spot on PC engagement charts for January 2025 | Newzoo Charts

Marvel Rivals made it into the Top Five of Newzoo's overall revenue chart for January 2025, moving up one spot following its release on December 6, 2024.

NetEase's hero shooter maintained the top spot for player engagement on PC and rose from No.6 to No.2 on the platform's revenue chart.

The game also made it into the Top Five for PlayStation revenue. This success is despite NetEase confirming layoffs at a US support studio for Marvel Rivals earlier this week.

Looking at the individual charts for revenue, PC saw two new entries with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Spider-Man 2 released on January 30 and just about made it into the Top 20 despite being available for only two days before the cut off point.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth debuted at No.10 following its launch on January 23. It also ranked at No.20 on the overall revenue chart, up from its No.138 spot in December 2024.

There were two new titles on the Switch revenue chart, with Hello Kitty Island Adventure debuting at No.6 and Donkey Kong Country Returns HD at No.8. It Takes Two broke into the Top 20 in January, rising ten places to No.15.

As for player engagement, it remained consistent across all consoles with a few movements here and there. However, on the individual charts PlayStation experienced two major shifts.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League leaped from No.223 to No.16 following Rocksteady's announcement that it would end support for the game. Episode 8, which launched on January 14, was the final piece of post-launch content.

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered skyrocketed from No.470 to No.13 due to it being a free game for PS Plus subscribers throughout January.

Here are the Top 20 games by revenue in the US, UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy for January 2025, across PC and consoles, according to Newzoo:

Rank Last month Rank Title 1 1 Fortnite 2 2 EA Sports FC 25 3 3 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, 3, Warzone, and Black Ops 6 4 4 NBA 2K25 5 6 Marvel Rivals 6 12 Minecraft 7 8 Grand Theft Auto 5 8 9 The Sims 4 9 15 Valorant 10 7 League of Legends 11 10 EA Sports College Football 25 12 20 Counter-Strike 2 & Go 13 11 EA Sports Madden NFL 25 14 14 Roblox 15 44 Genshin Impact 16 19 World of Warcraft 17 5 Path of Exile 2 18 17 Super Mario Party Jamboree 19 24 Red Dead Redemption 2 20 138 Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

And here are the Top 20 games by monthly active users across US, UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy for January 2025, across PC and consoles, according to Newzoo: