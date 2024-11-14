Many Cats Studios appoints second Impact cohort to champion disabled gaming professionals

Many Cats Studios has announced the cohort for its second Impact campaign, an initiative dedicated to showcasing and celebrating the talents of disabled and neurodivergent UK-based games industry professionals.

"Bringing representation across disability and neurodiversity conditions," this year's cohort includes industry professionals bringing representation of visual impairment, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS), audio processing issues, autism and ADHD, and Type 1 diabetes.

The cohort - detailed below - will have access to peer support and join a network of disabled and neurodivergent individuals as "part of a supportive community."

Olivia Arnell, Art Producer, Sponge Hammer

Lauranora Swain, Junior Tools UX Developer, Frontier Developments

Jonas Gawe, Community & Events Lead, Into Games

Ben “Sightless Kombat” Breen, Accessible Gaming Officer, RNIB

Hollie Page, Associate Programmer, Electric Square / Lively Studio

iPetrichora "Chora", Content Creator, Freelance

"There has been a lot of success with Impact last year so we at Many Cats really wanted to continue the important work," said Harriet Frayling, project lead for Impact at Many Cats Studios.

"The first year cohort really found lifelong friends in each other and supported each other through the challenges and successes of being a disabled or neurodivergent person working in the UK games industry.

"Many Cats have lots of plans for community engagement with Impact, bringing more chances for the cohort to find opportunities and successes with their careers. We plan to build our Discord community so any disabled or neurodivergent individual can share their voice and experiences, this includes connections across the world, not just the UK!"