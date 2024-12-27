Maintaining Personal Boundaries and Wellbeing as an HR Leader | HR Summit Video

Over three months on from the excellent (if we do say so ourselves) GamesIndustry.biz HR Summit, and we're making available some of our best sessions from the event for you to view online.

And our second one for you to check out is called 'Maintaining Personal Boundaries and Wellbeing as an HR Leader'.

This fascinating talk was by Hestia Talent boss Emma Smith, who is an award-winning games industry HR veteran. In this session, she discusses the role of HR in today's challenging times, and the importance of HR leaders taking care of themselves. You can watch the talk below.

The HR Summit took place at the Royal Institution in London back in September, and preceded the Best Places To Work Awards 2024. To watch all the talks from the event, simply click here.