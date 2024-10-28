Maintain Altitude raises $500,000 in pre-seed funding round

Mobile music game studio Maintain Altitude has raised $500,000 in a pre-seed funding round.

Led by Hiro Capital, the investment included participation from angel investors behind Candy Crush and Guitar Hero.

Maintain Altitude is currently developing its debut title, Beat Hunter, which it aims to soft launch on iOS and Android in 2025, with a global release in 2026.

The funding will support game development, grow its current team, and "enable collaboration with key music industry rights holders."

The developer was founded in 2022 by CEO Oliver Moira and CTO Simon Prytherch.

Moira has 20 years of experience in the music industry and co-founded Black Butter Records, which has since been acquired by Sony.

Prytherch has over three decades of experience in the games industry, having co-founded studios including Chromativity and Fluid Games. He has also held executive roles at Kwalee and Gamigo.

"This investment marks a significant milestone for Maintain Altitude," said Moira. "We're poised to push the boundaries of music gaming and deliver experiences that resonate with players worldwide."