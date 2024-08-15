Mad Crusader to invest $30 million in AA games

Mad Crusader has announced it will invest $30 million in premium AA game IPs developed in its incubation program.

The Cyprus-based company will share the investment in four rounds within two years, which will support graduates in developing initial concepts into commercial IP products.

Investors and residents of the incubator program "will have an equity stake in the product, and an equity share in Mad Crusader's game development holding."

The program's first round, which ran from October 2023 to May 2024 saw 10 participants graduate. The second round will begin on October 21, 2024.

"We founded Mad Crusader because we believe we have a solution to the biggest paradox in today's global entertainment industry: everyone wants new IPs, but no one wants to invest, because it was a risk," said founder and CEO Yarr Rash.

"Our program democritises IP creation, tapping into the vast creative potential of talents worldwide who may not have access to traditional educational or industry pathways."

Mad Crusader was founded by industry veterans from EA and Wargaming, including Yarr Rash, Al King (VP of brand and marketing), and Jacob Beucler (VP of game development).