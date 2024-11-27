Mac Walters' Worlds Untold studio on "pause" as it seeks new funding partner

A second studio founded by a BioWare alumni has shuttered in as many days.

Mac Walters' Worlds Untold - which had been backed by NetEase - announced it was "pausing operations" until it can locate further funding.

In a statement posted to LinkedIn, Walters said the decision was "heartbreaking", adding he was "deeply grateful" for "the time we've had together" at the studio.

"It's hard to find the right words for this, but I wanted to share that we've made the very difficult decision to pause operations at Worlds Untold while we search for a new partner to help bring our vision to life," Walters said.

"This was not a decision we made lightly - it's been a deeply personal journey, and we're all so proud of everything this team has built together.

"In the meantime, our incredible team members will be exploring new opportunities. If you're looking for passionate, talented professionals, please reach out - I'd be honoured to connect you with some of the best people I've ever worked with.

"This is a heartbreaking moment for everyone involved, but I'm deeply grateful for the support of our partners, friends and family, and for the time we've had together at Worlds Untold," he concluded. "While we're pausing for now, this isn't goodbye - there's more to come, and we look forward to sharing the next chapter with you when the time is right."

It's unclear how many people have been affected by this decision to "pause," but LinkedIn intimates Worlds Untold, which is based in Canada but fully remote, employs 11-50 people.

This follows yesterday's news that Humanoid Origin was closing, ending the development of its untitled sci-fi game. Founded by former BioWare general manager Casey Hudson in 2021, Humanoid Origin had offices in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada.