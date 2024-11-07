London Games Festival launches new consumer games expo New Game Plus

The London Games Festival has announced its 2025 schedule, including the launch of new consumer games expo New Game Plus.

Celebrating its tenth anniversary from April 2 to April 13, 2025, New Game Plus will headline the festival and feature upcoming games from across the globe.

It will include more than 30 titles from the festival's Official Selection, and will also showcase the 2025 Ensemble exhibition.

The new expo will take place on April 3 and April 4 at the London Museum's exhibition spaces on London Wall, and is open to the public and professionals.

An industry conference will take place alongside it, with tickets for the event to begin sale in December.

New Game Plus is one of the many programs confirmed to be taking place across the capital, alongside the BAFTA Game Awards on April 8 and Now Play This from April 10 to April 13.

The Games Finance Market runs from April 8 to April 9, followed by the Screen Play conference on April 10, and Side Events from April 7 to April 13. The annual Trafalgar Square activities will close out the festival.

Over 100,000 people attended the London Games Festival 2024, and saw participation from more than 4,100 games professionals with 900 games companies involved representing 41 countries.