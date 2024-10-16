Live Aware Labs secures $4.8m in seed funding round

Seattle-based technology firm Live Aware Labs has raised $4.8 million in a seed funding round.

The investment was led by venture capital firm Transcend, alongside A16z Speedrun, Lifelike Capital, and a group of strategic angel investors.

Founded in 2022 by gaming veterans Sean Vesce and David Berger, Live Aware Labs provides developers with AI-powered tools that gather and analyse player feedback from a variety of sources and highlight potential areas of improvement.

The funding will help support its platform and increase the company's market share.

"The seed round represents confidence from top-tier investors in our platform's potential to redefine the way games are made," said CEO and co-founder Sean Vesce.

"With backing from some of the industry's most forward-thinking funds, Live Aware is poised to capture significant market share by helping devs build games more efficiently, reducing costly launch misfires, and increasing overall product and player retention."

Transcend general partner Andrew Sheppard added: "Live Aware's real-time feedback platform is transforming how developers improve game quality and speed up production.

"Their innovative approach to capturing player insights and vision for revolutionising game development best practices aligns perfectly with our mission to support the boldest entrepreneurs shaping the future of gaming."