Lightspeed launches new Japan studio led by Hideaki Itsuno

Lightspeed Studios has established a new game development studio in Japan led by Capcom veteran Hideaki Itsuno.

Operating from Tokyo and Osaka, Lightspeed Japan Studio will focus on developing original AAA action titles as part of the overall firm's global expansion efforts.

"It is our great honour to have Hideaki Itsuno join Lightspeed Studios," said Lightspeed president Jerry Chen.

"The establishment of Lightspeed Japan Studio is a significant step in Lightspeed Studio's expansion and demonstrates our commitment to bringing the best possible games to our players."

Itsuno added: "Joining Lightspeed Studios is an exciting new chapter for me. With Lightspeed's strong development capability and global network, I look forward to creating original AAA action game titles together with the amazing team and building aesthetic and innovative experiences for the global player community.

"We welcome all talented and passionate game creators from the world over to join our vision."

Itsuno left Capcom in September after three decades at the company.

He joined the games firm in 1994 in its arcade division, and went on to work on the Devil May Cry and Dragon's Dogma franchises.