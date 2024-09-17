Lighthouse Games moves to new office in Leamington Spa

Lighthouse Games is moving to a new office in Leamington Spa, with plans to expand its team as it works on a new project.

The studio is transitioning from its office in Marlborough House to the 20,000 square foot space located at Imperial Court, where it will occupy four floors.

It agreed on a deal with property agency Wareing & Company director Jonathan Blood following an unspecified investment from Tencent last July.

"We'd been looking for new offices for a while, as our old space at Marlborough House couldn't accommodate our rapid expansion," said Lighthouse Games operations director Nick Craig.

"The property ticked a lot of boxes for us – parking so any staff driving in can relax on their commute knowing they can easily park, close to great local restaurants and bars so they can socalise together after work, and lots of space for us to expand."

Blood added: "This deal show's Leamington's office market is proving more resilient than other towns of its size, and also shows the faith the video games industry has in the town.

"Imperial Court is one of the most prominent office buildings in the town, and its versatility and ease of access were very attractive to Lighthouse Games."