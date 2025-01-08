Lenovo Legion Go S is first officially licensed third-party PC handheld to use SteamOS

The recently announced Lenovo Legion Go S is the first third-party PC handheld licensed to use Valve's SteamOS.

In a blog post, Valve said the operating system that runs on Steam Deck has been updated to fully support the Legion Go S, a smaller version of Lenovo's Legion Go which launched in 2023.

As reported by The Verge, the SteamOS Legion Go S will be released in May for $499. A Windows 11 version of the console will launch this month.

Valve said it is also planning to expand the capabilities of SteamOS to other third party devices. It will be shipping a beta version of SteamOS for users to download and test.

No timeframe has been announced for the SteamOS beta.