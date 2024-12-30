Leadership through times of change | HR Summit Video

GamesIndustry.biz has been promoting some of its top sessions from September's HR Summit this year-end, and our big one of the event was a panel between UK studios Rare and Dlala.

The session was titled 'leadership through times of change' and saw Craig Duncan (who was studio head at Rare at the time), Harriet Manson (Chief of Staff, Rare), AJ Grand-Scrutton (CEO, Dlala) and Gemma Foster (COO, Dlala) discuss managing teams during times of uncertainty and difficulty. The session was hosted by GamesIndustry.biz head Chris Dring.

This fascinating panel was designed to offer insight and advice from studios of two very different sizes, with Dlala representing a small indie and Rare a larger AAA development team.

The HR Summit took place at the Royal Institution in London back in September, and preceded the Best Places To Work Awards 2024. To watch all the talks from the event, simply click here.