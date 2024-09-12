Latino Representation in Gaming Coalition wants more transparency and representation in games

A number of US Latino-serving organisations have banded together to form the Latino Representation in Gaming Coalition (LRGC).

The organisation says that as 72% of US Hispanics aged 13 and older self-identify as gamers, and Latinos are 32% "more likely than other populations to consider gaming their main source of entertainment", the industry should "see us, hear us, and respects our power."

National Hispanic Media Coalition, Hispanic Heritage Foundation, Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute, MANA, Latinx in Gaming, Hispanic Association for Corporate Responsibility and Latino Corporate Directors Association, Estuardo Rodriguez, and lawyer and Democratic representative for Texas' 20th congressional district Joaquin Castro have partnered to bring "more transparency, greater representation in industry and content for Latinos."

The group's purpose is to push for more transparency, a greater Latino presentation in the games industry, a better representative content, development of, and greater representation of, Latino creators, and "fomenting an inclusive, inviting environment for Latinos interested in the industry."

"Today, video games are playing as large a role as the media I grew up with," said Congressman Joaquin Castro.

"As a Congressman, I’ve worked to improve Latino representation across all sectors of American entertainment, including television and publishing. Latino gamers dominate the video game market and prop up the industry’s profits, and we deserve to see our stories and voices fully represented."

Brenda Victoria Castillo, president and CEO of the National Hispanic Media Coalition added: "As a Native woman, as a Latina, as someone who watched my Native and Latino son grow up playing games, this coalition is personal for me.

"Games are everywhere these days, and we’re also plugged into the world of gaming through our phones. With Latine individuals playing video games more than any other group, it has never been more important to have the games we play reflect the positive stories and portrayals our communities want to tell."