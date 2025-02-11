Krafton reports "all-time highs" in sales and operating profits in 2024

Krafton has reported "record-breaking earnings" in 2024, with full-year revenue jumping 41.8% year-on-year to $1.85bn.

Operating profit also increased, this time by 54% YoY to $825.7m, attributed to the "continued expansion and sustainability of the PUBG IP" and a 35.7% year-on-year boost in revenue from Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Yearly net profits were similarly up 119% YoY.

The strong performance is echoed in the firm's fourth quarter, with sales and operating profits up 16% and 31%, respectively, with inZOI, Dark and Darker Mobile, Subnautica 2, and Dinkum Together all cited as part of the firm's "key strategic lineup" going forward.

"While continuing to expand the PUBG IP, we will accelerate the discovery of a new franchise IP to further reinforce our competitive edge in the global gaming market," said CEO CH Kim.

"With our AI technology defining the future of gaming experiences, we aim to evolve beyond game development as a company that ultimately advances the global entertainment ecosystem."

Back in August, Krafton acquired Tango Gameworks and the Hi-Fi Rush IP from Xbox as part of a "strategic agreement".