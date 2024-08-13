Konami's Powerful Pro Baseball was No.1 in July | Japan Monthly Charts

Konami's Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 was Japan's best-selling title in July, moving a combined total of 260,000 units during the first two weeks following its launch on July 18.

Released on Switch and PS4, the title beat its predecessor eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 which had a combined total of 202,000 units according to Famitsu's latest sales data.

July's best-selling title Luigi Mansion 2 HD moved down a spot to No.2 with 71,000 copies sold, while Mario Kart 8 climbed back to No.4 having shifted 37,000 units.

New entry Nintendo World Championships: NES edition made it to the Top 5 in just over a week at 36,000 following its launch on July 18.

Luigi's Mansion 3 reached a milestone last month. The title, which launched in October 2019, ranked No.12 and sold an additional 16,000 units bringing its lifetime retail sales total to over one million.

Nintendo was the biggest selling publisher with 33.5% of the market share at ¥2.4 billion, while Konami jumped from No.6 in July to No.2 accounting for 29% of sales at ¥2 billion thanks to Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025.

Switch was the best selling format in July with 84% of sales and 995,391 boxed games sold. It also led hardware sales, having sold 229,316 units across the three Switch models.

PS5 sold 125,000 units between its two editions, while Xbox sold a combined 13,756 units for the Series X|S.

Here are Japan's Top 10 best-selling physical games from July 1, 2024 to July 28, 2024, courtesy of Famitsu: