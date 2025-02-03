Konami revises forecasts as profits increase 38% to $560m

Konami has released its financial results for the nine months ending December 31, 2024, during which revenues increased 22% to ¥310.8 billion and profits rose 38% to ¥87.1 billion.

The numbers:

Revenue: ¥310.8 billion ($2 billion, up 22.8% year-on-year)

¥310.8 billion ($2 billion, up 22.8% year-on-year) Business profit: ¥87.1 billion ($560 million, up 38.7% year-on-year)

¥87.1 billion ($560 million, up 38.7% year-on-year) Operating profit: ¥86.7 billion ($557 million, up 45.5% year-on-year)

Digital Entertainment

Revenue: ¥228.8 billion ($1.4 billion, up 32% year-on-year)

¥228.8 billion ($1.4 billion, up 32% year-on-year) Business profit: ¥80.8 billion ($519.7 million, up 44.6% year-on-year)

The highlights:

Konami reported a successful period for its Digital Entertainment segment, which handles its video games business, accounting for nearly 74% of the firm's overall revenue.

The Silent Hill 2 remake had a major impact on Konami's most recent quarter, having sold over two million copies since its October launch.

Sales were also boosted by the launches of Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025, eBaseball MLB Pro Spirit, and the latest eFootball installment. The latter has been downloaded more than 800 million times worldwide across consoles, PC, and mobile platforms.

Konami also provided insight for the remainder of the fiscal year, noting that it was "working diligently" on the Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. As for the Silent Hill franchise, the firm said it will continue to "produce completely new titles" with an update to be broadcast through its Silent Hill Transmission showcase.

Elsewhere, Konami saw a slight increase in revenue in its Amusement segment, which rose 3.6% to ¥16.9 billion ($108.7 million) in total revenue. Business profit jumped 16.2% to ¥2.5 billion ($16 million) during the same period.

As a result of the overall increase in revenue and profits, Konami has revised its forecasts for the current financial year.

The firm initially expected full-year revenues to reach ¥380 billion ($2.4 billion), which has been revised to ¥412 billion ($2.6 billion) – an increase of 14.3%.

Business profit has increased 22.4% from ¥92.5 billion ($595 billion) to ¥108 billion ($694.6 billion), while operating profits have risen by 24.6% from ¥84.5 billion ($543.5 billion) to ¥100 billion ($694.6 billion).