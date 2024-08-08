Kingmakers secures movie adaptation ahead of its release

Redemption Road's Kingmakers has secured a movie adaptation ahead of its release.

The upcoming time-travelling shooter – which also features tower defense and strategy elements – announced today that it was "making its way to the big screen."

Publisher tinyBuild says it's partnered with Story Kitchen to "tell a unique story and establish the IP."

Together, the partners hope "to bring you a live-action film adaptation of our upcoming medieval time-travelling action game that allows players to bring an arsenal of assault rifles, humvees, and attack helicopters to war-torn medieval England, where they’ll assist Owain Glyndwr's 1401 Welsh Rebellion, via massive simulated battles."

Story Kitchen was founded in 2022 by Sonic the Hedgehog producer, Dmitri M. Johnson and former APA agent, Mike Goldberg, to adapt video games and "other non-traditional IP" into film and TV.

It is also assisting Phoebe Waller-Bridge with her TV adaptation of Tomb Raider for Amazon, and Black Salt Games' Dredge film adaptation.