King opens new Berlin office

King has opened a new Berlin office.

Whilst King has had a home in Berlin since 2014, this new office is "on the sunny side of the river Spree." CTO Eric Bowman said the new office in Germany will work across multiple projects.

“In the past, we ran specific game teams out of certain offices, but this is no longer the case," Bowman told mobilegamer.biz.

"We have our games teams based across all our office locations, as this enables our talent to work in a suitable location for them, such as Berlin.”

Bowman said the firm now employs around 2000 employees across the UK, Sweden, Spain, Germany, and the US.

“King’s Berlin office has been part of many fantastic projects, such as On Fire and Daily Bonus in Candy Crush Saga. The team in Berlin has also been heavily involved in major projects such as All Stars. These projects are a key part of the King business," Bowman added.

“We’re very proud to be a part of the German gaming industry and one of the reasons why we opened an office in Berlin is thanks to the amazing talent that’s based there,” he added. “We wanted to give these employees a great space to come together and work in, and the new office offers this.”