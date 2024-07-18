Skip to main content

Kickstarter's new head of games is Exploding Kittens Inc.'s Maggie Clayton

Clayton replaces Jon Ritter-Roderick as he moves to lead creator strategy

Former Exploding Kittens Inc. senior sales manager Maggie Clayton has joined Kickstarter as its head of games.

Clayton replaces Jon Ritter-Roderick as he moves up in the company to lead creator strategy on Kickstarter's all-new performance team. She will "manage a team dedicated to engaging with and advocating for games creators, fostering relationships with both new and returning creators, and providing strategic guidance to help bring their projects to life."

"I am thrilled to join a platform that has consistently been at the forefront of bringing innovative projects to life," Clayton said.

"Kickstarter's commitment to the games community is evident, and there’s an exciting new momentum around our efforts to provide creators with the tools they need to succeed. I look forward to building upon that foundation to continue meeting the evolving needs of creators and helping them achieve success."

Kickstarter’s games category "attracts tens of millions of dollars in pledges every year". In 2023, there was a 17% increase in the number of projects successfully Kickstarter, and a 14% increase in the number of games projects launched compared with the same period the previous year.

