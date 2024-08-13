Keywords acquires Wushu Studios

Keywords Studios has acquired Wushu Studios for an undisclosed sum.

The Liverpool-based studio was founded in 2017 by Alan McDermott and provides work-for-hire services to publishers and developers in addition to porting, remaster, and live support services.

Wushu has worked on games including Baldur's Gate 3, Fall Guys, Forza Horizon 5, The Ascent, and State of Decay 2.

"The acquisition aligns with our strategy to build our game development offer globally," said Keywords CEO Bertrand Bodson. "We now have two studios in Liverpool which is a key regional hub for talent in the UK.

"Wushu's highly skilled team, strong relationships and opportunities for growth will be important assets that complement our existing Create studios as we continue to enhance our offering to our global client base."

McDermott added: "This is an exciting new chapter for Wushu. Joining Keywords allows us to maintain our creative independence while gaining access to a wealth of resources and expertise.

"It allows us to further enhance the services we offer our long-term clients with an extensive resource network and broad skillsets. Keywords shares our ambitions for continued growth, and their investments in Wushu will help us continue to remain faithful to our people-first approach to development."