Keywords acquires Halo co-developer Certain Affinity

Keywords Studios has acquired US developer Certain Affinity for an undisclosed sum.

The studio was founded in 2006 by a group of former Bungie staff and has specialised in co-development on AAA games. Projects it has worked on include Hogwarts Legacy and Gotham Knights, as well as multiple titles in the Call of Duty and Halo franchises, including Halo Infinite.

Certain Affinity will continue to be led by its management team, including founder and CEO Max Hoberman and president and COO Paul Sams. The pair currently oversee a workforce of 180 people across the US and Canada.

The acquisition is subject to closing conditions, and will include both an upfront cash purchase, funded by Keywords' existing revolving credit facility, and an earn-out component based on Certain Affinity's performance.

"At this most difficult time in the market, we're thrilled to be able to provide stability and a supportive home for our team," said Hoberman in a statement. "The respect for our talent and culture that Keywords has shown, along with a willingness to invest in our growth, is unparalleled.

"Paul and I look forward to partnering with them to chart a course for careful expansion of our core co-development activities, refinement of our lead development capabilities, as well as championing the growth of the Create division."

Back in April, the studio laid off 25 US-based workers, 10% of its staff, with Hoberman citing "an industry-wide slow down in the funding of new lead and co-development projects" and a "reluctance of third party investors" as the main reasons for the decision.

Keywords CEO Bertrand Bodson added: "We are thrilled to welcome Certain Affinity to the Keywords Group. We have enormous respect for their business and reputation. They bring a wealth of knowledge, experience, and expertise to our Create division, complementing our existing skills and expanding our presence notably in the US and Canada.

"We look forward to partnering with Max, Paul, and their team over the coming years to continue to drive growth in our Create division and overall business."

Certain Affinity is Keywords' second acquisition of 2024, following the purchase of UK developer Wushu Studios in August.