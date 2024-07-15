Just three weeks left to join the UK games industry salary benchmarking project

UK games companies have until the end of the month to join this year's salary benchmarking project, which is a collaboration between GamesIndustry.biz and Brightmine.

Brightmine is the new name of XpertHR, which is a well-established benchmarking service that is adopted by many other industries. It launched a pilot programme with GamesIndustry.biz last year, revealing insights into pay scales across the sector. The project is designed to help companies pay their teams fairly and retain talent. You can read about our pay gap data here.

The 2024 programme is live now. All data is confidential and anonymised, so nothing can be traced to your company or any individual.

It's free to take part and all participants will receive a basic report. More advanced reporting and database access is available for a fee.

You can register your interest here.

If you have any questions about data participation or are interested in connecting, you can email Rachel.Sunderland@brightmine.com or Jennie.jakubowski@brightmine.com