Jumpship co-founder reacquires studio from Thunderful

Jumpship co-founder Dino Patti has reacquired the studio following layoffs at Thunderful last November, in addition to obtaining shares in Viewfinder developer Sad Owl Studios.

Patti and Chris Olsen founded Jumpship in 2017 to develop its action-adventure title Somerville into an IP. The studio was acquired by Thunderful in 2022 following the game's launch. Olsen departed from Jumpship shortly after.

Patti took on a role as strategic advisor for Thunderful during this process.

Following the reacquisition, Patti is now preparing to reboot Jumpship "in a new direction."

"I can't lift the veil just yet, but I truly believe the current investment and publishing landscape has gone stale," he said. "It needs a complete overhaul to better serve talented game developers and, most importantly, the players."

Patti continued: "Jumpship has always been about pushing the boundaries of emotions, storytelling, and innovation in gaming. I want to take the company in a completely new direction while staying true to that vision.

"This is more than just a business decision; it's about reigniting the passion and vision that first sparked Jumpship – while taking it further than ever before."