Jobs Roundup: July 2023 | Christine Brownell is named game director at PlayStation

Christine Brownell | Game director, PlayStation London Studio

Christine Brownell has joined Sony as game director of an unnamed project at PlayStation London Studio.

As a part of Brownell's new role, she will work with leadership to oversee the commercial success of the new title.

Before joining Sony, she served as franchise design director at Media Molecule. Brownell's professional career includes serving as creative director at Scopely. She also had a four-year stint at EA, where she last worked as a creative director.

In her hiring announcement, she said, "Today I wrapped up my first week at PlayStation London Studio, and I have to say - in 20 years of making games, this has by far been the most amazing first week I've ever experienced."

Chris Spearing

Chris Spearing | Chief partnerships officer, Companion

Back-end services provider Companion has hired Chris Spearing as its chief partnerships officer.

Before his new role, he served a five-year stint as vice president at Sony DADC.

Throughout his work history, Spearing worked as EMEA managing director at PDP.

"I wanted to pivot into the beating heart of the industry where games are made. I was blown away by the talented team at Companion…True experts in multiplayer game development and back-end services. I want to bring exciting game creators together with Companion and together make exceptional games," Spearing said.

Lennart Sparud

Lennart Sparud steps down as Thunderful CFO

Thunderful has announced that Lennart Sparud has resigned as chief financial officer.

Sparud took on the role back in May of 2022; he will remain in the position until December 30, 2023.

"Despite uncertain macroeconomic factors, I am convinced that Thunderful, with its well-functioning subsidiaries and skilled employees, is well-equipped for the future," said Sparud.

After careful consideration, I have chosen to take on new challenges outside the company, but I will ensure a smooth handover to my successor."