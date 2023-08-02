Jobs Roundup: August 2023 | Newzoo appoints Emma McDonald as COO

It can be difficult keeping track of the various comings and goings in the games industry, which is why we compile them in semi-regular round-ups.

Emma McDonald | Chief operating officer, Newzoo

Market analyst firm Newzoo has named Emma McDonald as its new chief operating officer.

She will be responsible for the company's organizational structure and daily operations in the new role.

McDonald joined Newzoo in October 2012 and last served as director of marketing before her promotion.

"It is very encouraging and inspiring to see how she has developed into a senior leader driving value to the company in many ways," said Newzoo CEO Michelle Rouhof.

"She is now ready to lead our global teams and further establish the company's longevity within the games industry whilst remaining grounded in Newzoo values."

McDonald succeeds Thijs Hagoort, Newzoo co-founder, as COO. Hagoort will transition to an advisor position at the firm.

Kevin Johnson

Kevin Johnson | Executive creative director, Saffronic

Entertainment agency Saffronic has appointed Kevin Johnson as its first executive creative director.

Johnson will work alongside senior vice president of business development Kristy Scanlan.

Before his new role, he worked as supervising director at Universal Pictures. He was with the entertainment firm for five years. His career history also includes a two-year stint at 2QU Media as director.

"I am excited to dive into the projects with Kristy and the creative teams to bring what I am so passionate about to the table to deliver exceptional quality animation to our clients," said Johnson.

Dani LaLonders

Dani Lalonders | Associate narrative designer, Cliffhanger Game

Games writer Dani Lalonders has announced that they've joined EA subsidiary Cliffhanger Games.

Lalonders will be working on the studio's upcoming Black Panther title.

Their work history includes being a narrative designer and lead producer on ValiDate: Struggling Singles in your Area. They've also worked on the game Spirit Swap. Lalonders also currently serves as CEO of Vertiable Joy Studios.

In the announcement of their hiring, Lalonders said, "I got this job because of my work on ValiDate; I want to thank every single one of you guys for supporting myself and my work. You all mean the world to me!"