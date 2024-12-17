Jingle Jam raises £2.7 million after impressive 2024 fundraising event

The Jingle Jam livestreaming event has raised an impressive £2.7 million over two weeks, the charity has announced.

The money was raised by a series of fundraising livestreams hosted by more than 800 creators, including high profile names such as TommyInnit, The Spiffing Brit and Smosh Games, alongside The Yogscast, which founded the Jingle Jam in 2011 (you can read more about it here).

The money has been received by eight charities this year, with £314,000 going to Autistica, £470,000 to Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), £280,000 for Cool Earth, £269,000 for Sarcoma UK, £305,000 for The Trevor Project, £396,000 for Wallace and Gromit's Grand Appeal, £300,000 for War Child and £339,000 for Whale and Dolphin Conservation.

During the fundraising project, anyone who donated £35 or more would receive a collection of games, including Two Point Campus, For The King 2, Shadows of Doubt and Wildfrost.

Events that took place between December 1st - December 14th included Tommyinnit playing Minecraft alongside Technodad to raise money for Sarcoma UK. Technodad is the father of creator Technoblade who died in 2022 from sarcoma cancer. The event also saw the Smosh Games cast singing karaoke to raise funds for The Trevor Project, and The Spiffing Brit playing Skyrim to support Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Appeal.

“A huge thank you to all the viewers who donated generously to such wonderful causes, the developers and publishers who gave their games to the Collection for free and to all the creators who took part in this year’s Jingle Jam, putting together some of the most entertaining streams we’ve seen to date,” said Jingle Jam chair Rich Keith.